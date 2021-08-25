A Day After Receiving Medigen COVID-19 Vaccine Made in Taiwan, A Man Dies.

A 56-year-old Taiwanese man died after receiving the locally produced Medigen COVID-19 vaccination. He passed out on Tuesday morning, a day after being stabbed.

According to Focus Taiwan, this is the first purported vaccination death reported in Taiwan, with initial reports claiming he died of a heart attack. The deceased, whose surname was Lu, was vaccinated on Monday, the first day the Medigen Vaccine Biologics vaccine was given out in Taiwan.

According to the article, when paramedics arrived at Lu’s home, he was found without vital signs, according to fire department personnel. At the hospital, he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Lu’s Facebook post stated that he had received his immunization shot at 11 a.m. on Monday. According to The China Post, his children added to the post that they felt proud to be receiving Medigen vaccination shots on the same day as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

While Taiwan’s Health Minister and the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Chen Shih-chung, acknowledged the news, he added that an autopsy will be required to determine the cause of death.

Regardless, Lu’s death will be noted as a possible side effect of the Medigen vaccination. Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp said it was “closely monitoring the situation and waiting for official determination of the cause of death” in a statement released later Tuesday.

On the first day of the Medigen push, 167,268 people were injected, accounting for over 90% of the 187,000 who made an appointment.

On Monday, President Tsai Ing-wen received the Medigen vaccine, paving the door for the country’s residents who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

This comes as the Taiwan Medigen immunization campaign is being chastised for being approved too quickly. Despite the fact that clinical trials were still ongoing, the island’s health minister has allowed emergency use of the Medigen vaccine.

According to the BBC, phase three studies for Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s vaccine have yet to be completed. However, the business claims that there are no substantial safety issues, and that studies demonstrate that the “antibodies formed were no worse than those created by AstraZeneca’s vaccine.”

“We’ve done so many tests that everyone can see how safe our vaccination is,” says the researcher. There are very few negative effects, such as a lack of fever. As a result, I believe everyone can relax,” Medigen’s Chief Executive Officer Charles Chen told Reuters.

Meanwhile, many of the Medigen vaccine recipients reported they “barely felt” the inoculation and “had no pain at all” from it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.