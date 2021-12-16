A Day After A US Spy Plane Crossed The ‘No-Fly Zone,’ China Holds A Live-Fire Drill In The South China Sea.

The South China Sea’s disputed waterways are heating up again, with China’s military planning at least three live-fire drills starting on Wednesday. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) drill came a day after the US launched a spy plane over Chinese maritime safety authorities’ no-entry zones.

According to the South China Morning Post, the drills are taking place in waters to the east and south of Hainan Island, as well as in the Beibu Gulf, also known as the Gulf of Tonkin in Vietnam.

According to PLA Daily, China’s military mouthpiece, the forces recently conducted another live-fire training that lasted several days. Main gun firing, mine hunting, helicopter operations, and rescue missions were among the drills conducted by the PLA South Sea Fleet.

Surprisingly, the US Air Force is believed to have sent an RC-135W spy plane above the Chinese maritime safety authorities’ no-entry zones a day before the PLA maneuvers.

The aircraft conducted a close-in survey alongside China’s coast on Tuesday, according to the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), a Beijing-based think tank.

The spy plane took off from a US military post in Okinawa and flew near the Guangdong coastline and Hainan Island on a patrol that “exactly matched” the scheduled PLA training, according to the SCSPI.

The drills had been scheduled for a later date, but were postponed owing to the COVID-19 crisis and “regular visits to the region by American planes and warships,” according to the report.

Last month, the United States conducted a record number of spy flights over the South China Sea. According to the SCSPI, American spy planes flew 94 of these flights in November, up roughly 30% from the previous peak.

A US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer was reportedly detected to the southwest of Taiwan on Tuesday, implying another Taiwan Strait transit amid rising military threats in the region, according to the think tank.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense has warned that Beijing may use military drills as a pretext to launch an attack on the self-ruled democracy.

According to a report from the Ministry, the PLA will launch multiple missiles to destroy Taiwan’s air defense sites, radar stations, and command posts.

Beijing will send PLA troops to Taiwan's southeast coast, as well as a flotilla of Navy ships.