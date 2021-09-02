A Danish Minister is facing charges of separating migrant couples.

On Thursday, a former Danish immigration minister was put on trial on rare impeachment charges, accused of illegally separating couples seeking asylum in the country.

The special court’s 26 justices will decide if Inger Stojberg breached the European Convention on Human Rights. The special court only convenes to try former or current members of government.

It was only the third such case in more over a century, according to law scholar Frederik Waage, who called it “historic.”

In 2016, Stojberg ordered the divorce of 23 couples in which the lady was under the age of 18 – despite the fact that the age gaps were typically minor – without considering the cases individually.

Prosecutors also accuse her of “lying to or misleading” parliamentary committees when telling them of her decision, though that charge was not included in the indictment read to the court on Thursday.

The ex-minister, who is 48 years old, denies any misconduct.

Stojberg, dressed in a blue gown, told reporters as she arrived to the courts, “I fully anticipate to be acquitted.”

She’ll be called to testify on September 13th. A total of 36 days of hearings have been scheduled by the court.

During her time as a minister in the previous Liberal-led administration from 2015 to 2019, Stojberg earned international headlines for her handling of immigration issues.

She has now left her party, yet she is still a legislator.

When lawmakers agreed to trial Stojberg in February, she said she done “the only political and humane thing” she could to end forced child marriages.

“Imagine arriving as a young female victim of a forced marriage in a country like Denmark, a country of equality, and discovering that instead of allowing you to break free from your forced marriage, the state forces you to stay together in an asylum processing center,” she said.

139 of the 179 members of Denmark’s parliament voted in favor of the impeachment trial. Thirty people were against it, and ten were not present.

Stojberg was in charge of Denmark’s ultra-restrictive immigration policy as a minister in a center-right government backed by the populist anti-immigration Danish People’s Party.

She boasted of having passed more than 110 amendments restricting immigrants’ rights, causing controversy in 2017 when she shared a photo of herself on social media celebrating the passage of her 50th anti-immigration legislation.

During her term, she also approved a rule allowing Denmark to seize refugees’ valuables in order to fund their stay in the country.

This is only the third time a member of the government has been tried by the since 1910. Brief News from Washington Newsday.