A Danish minister is accused of separating migrant couples and faces trial.

In a seldom used impeachment court on Thursday, a former Danish immigration minister will face charges of illegally separating couples who arrived in the country to seek refuge.

The 26 justices of the special court will decide whether Inger Stojberg violated the European Convention on Human Rights. The special court only hears cases involving past or current government officials.

According to law historian Frederik Waage, it was just the third such case in more than a century, and he dubbed it “historic.”

Stojberg divorced 23 couples in 2016 because the lady was under the age of 18 – despite the fact that the age differences were often minimal – without analyzing the situations individually.

She’s also accused of “lying to or deceiving” parliamentary bodies about her decision.

The 48-year-old former minister denies any wrongdoing.

Stojberg made international news for her handling of immigration issues while serving as a minister in the previous Liberal-led administration from 2015 to 2019.

Despite the fact that she has left her party, she is still a legislator.

Stojberg said she did “the only political and humane thing” she could to prevent forced child marriages when parliament voted to put her on trial in February.

“Imagine coming in a country like Denmark, a country of equality, as a young female victim of forced marriage, only to learn that instead of allowing you to leave your forced marriage, the state forces you to stay together in an asylum processing center,” she said.

The impeachment trial was approved by 139 of the 179 members of Denmark’s parliament. Thirty individuals opposed it, and ten persons were not present.

As a minister in a center-right government backed by the populist anti-immigration Danish People’s Party, Stojberg was in charge of Denmark’s ultra-restrictive immigration policy.

She boasted of having passed more than 110 anti-immigration amendments, sparking outrage in 2017 when she posted a selfie of herself on social media celebrating the passing of her 50th anti-immigration bill.

She also passed a provision that allows Denmark to take migrants’ belongings in order to pay their stay in the country throughout her term.

The Court of Impeachment has only tried a member of the administration three times since 1910.

The most recent occurrence is from 1993, when former justice minister Erik Ninn-Hansen was found guilty of illegally delaying the reuniting of Sri Lankan refugee families in 1987 and 1988. He was granted a suspended four-month prison sentence.

According to Waage of the University of, if Stojberg is impeached, he will very definitely be penalized. News from Washington Newsday in a nutshell.