A Czech model who was imprisoned in Pakistan for drug offenses has been acquitted.

On Monday, her lawyer announced that a Czech model sentenced to more than eight years in prison for heroin trafficking in Pakistan had been acquitted.

Tereza Hluskova, 25, was detained in January 2018 at the airport in Lahore, Pakistan, for trafficking nine kilogrammes of heroin.

Her lawyer, Saif ul Malook, told AFP that the prosecution “failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” and that the judge ordered her release.

According to Malook, the paperwork for her release order could take up to a week to process.

He stated that Hluskova wishes to return to Prague immediately.

“We can confirm, based on information from (her) counsel, that a court of appeals in Pakistan has decided to acquit the Czech national,” the Czech foreign ministry tweeted.

Authorities discovered cocaine packed in her suitcase as she attempted to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates, according to footage released by Pakistani customs officials.

Hluskova, who was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison as well as a fine in March 2019, has maintained that the drugs were placed in her suitcase by someone else.

Despite a decade of costly US and international counter-narcotics programs, Pakistan shares a long porous border with Afghanistan, which is the world’s largest illicit opium grower.

In Pakistan, drug trafficking is a serious crime, and arrests at airports are not uncommon.

The drug-smuggling routes from Afghanistan to Central Asia, Europe, and North America pass through the South Asian country.