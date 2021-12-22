A Covid Pass that gets under the skin is offered by a Swedish company.

Is it a dystopian horror or merely a convenience? In a country with thousands of early adopters, a Swedish business implanting microchips under the skin is pushing its gadgets as a Covid-19 health pass.

Amanda Back, a Stockholm resident who has implanted the subcutaneous chip produced by DSruptive Subdermals, told AFP, “I think it’s very much part of my own integrity to have myself chipped and retain my personal data there with me, I actually feel that it’s even more regulated on my end.”

Thousands of Swedes have had an electronic implant implanted beneath their skin in recent years, removing the need to remember key fobs, business cards, public transportation cards, and, most recently, immunization permits.

The country that gave birth to the TV show “Real People” and its English-language adaption “Humans” is also home to biohackers who believe that humans will become further entwined with technology in the future.

“I have a chip implant in my arm, and I’ve programmed the chip to have my Covid passport on it,” Hannes Sjoblad, managing director of DSruptive Subdermals, explained as a PDF with his vaccine certificate appeared on his phone. “The reason is that I always want to have it accessible, and when I read my chip, I just swipe my phone on the chip, unlock, and it opens up.”

“If you want the more advanced versions, a chip implant costs a hundred euros, and you can compare this to, say, a health wearable that costs perhaps twice as much but is also a chip implant that you can use for twenty, thirty, or forty years. A wearable, on the other hand, can only be used for three or four years “Added he.

The Covid pass is only one example of a potential application for Sjoblad, who says it will be a “thing for the winter of 2021-2022.”

“I have a big interest in privacy,” the Swedish entrepreneur remarked.

While many “people consider chip implants as a dangerous technology, as a surveillance technology,” Sjoblad believes they should be treated as a simple ID tag.

“They don’t have a battery, so they’re basically sleeping,” he explained. “They can’t reveal your location since they don’t have a battery, so they’re only triggered when you touch them with your smartphone.”

All implants are optional, and if they were made mandatory for prisoners or the elderly, it would be a disaster. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.