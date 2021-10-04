A COVID-19 positive woman was allegedly forced to work by her Chinese employers and died a few days later.

A woman in Cambodia died after contracting COVID-19 in late September and allegedly being forced to work at a Chinese-owned casino while sick.

Hean Srey Nich, 28, died Thursday in Cambodia’s seaside city of Sihanoukville, according to The Khmer Times, citing a statement from the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration.

The man died of food poisoning and dehydration, according to a doctor who was consulted by the victim’s relatives.

Hean contracted COVID-19 five days before her death while working at the Chinese-owned Century Casino in Sihanoukville. Her family, however, claimed she was compelled to work despite being ill, according to Radio Free Asia.

According to the woman’s cousin Ros Leng, the casino did not notify Hean’s family of her death, and they learnt about it through one of her coworkers. Furthermore, the casino is said to have declined to pay the Hean family’s income.

According to The Khmer Times, another alleged casino employee, Vann Makara, claimed in a now-deleted social media post that 437 additional employees were sick with the coronavirus and had been barred from obtaining treatment by the owners.

Since March 2020, the casino has been accused of forcibly detaining its staff, with the owner allegedly barring employees from exiting the building.

Vann’s post contained photos and a live video that she claimed backed up her claims.

In response to the charges, the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration said that a team of doctors visited Century’s afflicted workers, gave them treatment, and discovered “no visible issue,” according to a statement.

Following the allegations, Hean’s family has requested authorities to require the casino’s owners to compensate them.

Hean’s cousin stated, “We would like the casino to settle the situation and compensate us.”

Century Casino was reportedly prohibited from asking staff to work while they were quarantined by authorities.

Kouch Chamroeun, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province, has warned legal action against hotels and casinos that use forced labor. Businesses that disobey the order will be shut down, their operating licenses cancelled, and their owners punished, according to the governor.

After the workers’ Facebook video went viral, officials sent two nurses to the casino to provide medicine, according to a Century employee who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

“We received acceptable treatment, but we don’t know if it will change in the future. Authorities are currently paying attention to us. However, there is room for improvement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.