A court has ruled that a sick Colombian woman may choose to die.

A Colombian judge ruled on Thursday that a terminally sick lady whose euthanasia was postponed at the last minute might reschedule her surgery to die “with dignity.”

Martha Sepulveda, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an incurable degenerative illness, was scheduled to be euthanized on October 10, but the treatment was postponed due to her increasing condition.

Though ALS gradually paralyzes the body until death, the process can take many years, making Sepulveda the first non-terminally ill Colombian to be granted the right to have their life ended under a July Constitutional Court judgement.

“I may be a coward, but I don’t want to suffer any longer; I’m tired,” the 51-year-old told Caracol TV only days before the treatment.

“Since I received the euthanasia license, I’ve been pretty calm in my mind.” I laugh more, and I sleep better as a result.

The condition has rendered her legs immobilized, and she is in excruciating pain.

Colombia’s Incodol pain institute urged a halt to her execution just before she was to be executed, claiming that her life expectancy was longer than previously anticipated.

Sepulveda’s attorneys said she will suit for “cruel and degrading treatment” in breach of a July judgement that abolished the relationship between life expectancy and the right to euthanasia.

Judge Omar Vasquez decided in Sepulveda’s favor on Thursday, ordering that she be assisted in dying “with dignity.”

The decision can be overturned.

Although Colombia is the only Latin American country where euthanasia is allowed, the procedure might be difficult to obtain in the country’s majority-Catholic society.

Since 1997, 157 persons have been euthanized in Colombia, according to official records.