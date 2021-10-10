A couple from the United States has been arrested for selling nuclear warship information.

The Justice Department announced Sunday that a US couple was detained in the state of West Virginia for allegedly selling nuclear battleship secrets to a foreign state.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation detained Jonathan Toebbe, a nuclear engineer for the US Navy, and his wife Diana, both in their forties, on Saturday and charged them with breaching the Atomic Energy Act in a criminal complaint, according to the Justice Department.

The couple “sold information known as restricted data concerning the design of nuclear powered warships to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power for nearly a year,” according to the statement, which also revealed that the recipient of the information was an undercover FBI agent.

According to the complaint affidavit, Jonathan Toebbe, who had access to restricted data on nuclear-powered warships as part of his job, conspired with his wife to exchange data about submarine nuclear reactors for around $100,000 in cryptocurrencies.

According to the affidavit, Toebbe mailed a box to a foreign government in April 2020 “containing a sample of restricted data and instructions for establishing a covert relationship.”

The FBI intercepted the package, according to the complaint, and the undercover agent pretended to be a representative of a foreign government in order to create a relationship with the couple.

Jonathan Toebbe, who used the alias “Alice,” received an email from the agent promising him a prize in exchange for the information. Toebbe, on the other hand, was cautious, preferring to set up a “dead drop” site and get compensated in cryptocurrencies.

The couple supplied many SD cards of data to the agent over the next few months. The SD card was wrapped in plastic and placed between two slices of bread on a half-peanut butter sandwich in the initial dead drop, according to the complaint.

Other SD cards were concealed inside a chewing gum box and a sealed Band-Aid wrapper, the Band-Aid still inside.

After leaving another SD card at a dead drop location, the couple was arrested on Saturday.

The agencies involved were lauded by US Attorney General Merrick Garland for “thwarting the scheme” and “taking this initial step in bringing the culprits to justice,” according to the statement.

When approached by AFP, the Department of Defense declined to comment.

On October 12, the pair is scheduled to appear in federal court in West Virginia.

