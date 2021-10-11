A couple from the United States has been arrested for selling nuclear warship data.

The Justice Department announced Sunday that a US couple was detained in the state of West Virginia for allegedly selling nuclear battleship secrets to a foreign state.

Jonathan Toebbe, 42, a nuclear engineer for the US Navy, and his wife Diana, 45, were arrested on Saturday by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and charged in a criminal complaint with breaching the Atomic Energy Act, according to the Justice Department.

The couple “sold information known as restricted data concerning the design of nuclear powered warships to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power for nearly a year,” according to the statement, which also revealed that the recipient of the information was an undercover FBI agent.

Last month, US nuclear-powered submarines were at the center of a huge diplomatic spat between Paris and Washington, when Australia cancelled a large contract with France to buy submarines.

According to the complaint affidavit, Toebbe, who worked in Annapolis, Maryland and had access to restricted data about nuclear-powered warships as part of his job, conspired with his wife to exchange data on submarine nuclear reactors for around $100,000 in cryptocurrencies.

Toebbe claimed that when he initially tried to contact the foreign government — which was not named in the affidavit — he was told, “Please accept my apologies for the bad translation into your native tongue. Please forward this letter to your military intelligence organization “as stated in the complaint

“This information, I believe, will be extremely beneficial to your country. This isn’t a ruse.” According to the affidavit, Toebbe mailed a box to the foreign government in April 2020 “containing a sample of restricted data and instructions for starting a covert relationship.”

The FBI intercepted the package, according to the complaint, and the undercover agent pretended to be a representative of a foreign government in order to create a relationship with the couple.

Jonathan Toebbe, who used the alias “Alice,” received an email from the agent promising him a prize in exchange for the information. Toebbe, on the other hand, was cautious, preferring to set up a “dead drop” site and get compensated in cryptocurrencies.

The couple transferred many encrypted SD (safe digital) cards of data to the agent over the next few months. The SD card was wrapped in plastic and placed between two slices of bread on a half-peanut butter sandwich in the initial dead drop, according to the complaint.

