A cop who had been reported missing was discovered dead, and DNA tests have linked him to multiple rapes and murders.

A former French police officer who went missing in the 1980s and 1990s was discovered dead, and DNA tests tied him to at least six rapes and four murders.

DNA from a 59-year-old retired officer matched genetic evidence collected at various crime locations in the 1980s and 1990s, prosecutors reported late Thursday.

Investigators had called a former police officer named Francois V. in French media, but he failed to appear for interrogation. He was reported missing by his wife, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office. He was discovered dead in an apartment in Grau-du-Roi, a Mediterranean coastal resort, after an apparent pharmaceutical overdose.

Following DNA testing, the prosecutor’s office determined that Francois V.’s genetic profile matched evidence collected at many crime scenes.

The crimes began in 1986 with the rape of an 8-year-old girl and continued with more rapes, a kidnapping, and slayings, all of which were committed against minor females.

Investigators discovered that the suspect worked as a gendarme in the Paris region between 1986 and 1994 after 35 years of searching, and they summoned 750 current or former policemen for questioning this week.

On April 8, 1986, an 8-year-old girl was contacted in her building’s elevator by a guy who introduced himself as a police officer, who then brought her to the basement and raped and suffocated her. Sarah, the young lady, passed out but did not die.

Cecile, an 11-year-old girl, was raped and murdered in the basement of her Paris apartment building a month later. Her half-brother ran into the suspect and described him to police, allowing for the creation of a police sketch that was later displayed at many police stations throughout France.

However, due to a lack of leads, the investigation was closed in 1992. A new court revived the case in 1996 and ordered a genetic study of the material, allowing the suspect’s DNA to be obtained.

The identical DNA profile was discovered in a number of other cases, including the murder of a 21-year-old German au pair and her employer in 1987. In 1987, a 14-year-old girl was raped in Paris. An 11-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped in a jungle in Mitry.