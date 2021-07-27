A company is looking for a man and a woman to wear designer watches for a month in exchange for $1,300.

While most people nowadays wear a computerized smartwatch, there’s nothing quite like a classic timepieceâ€”diamonds not required.

If you’ve always wanted a classic watch but couldn’t justify the cost, now’s your opportunity to be compensated for wearing one.

HushHush, a “luxury online marketplace,” is asking for two people to wear and review timepieces for a month in exchange for $1,300.

The team is looking for a guy and a woman to test the gender-specific ranges. The winners will be able to wear their most “in-demand timepieces,” which range in price from $5,000 to $50,000.

The testers will be expected to try out four different timepieces over the course of the weeks, but they will not be able to retain them. You’ll have to submit a weekly report on “practicality, comfort, and appearance.”

The duo would be required to put the watch to the test “when performing everyday duties as well as more energetic pastimes, such as tennis or swimming.”

“The watch tester’s major task is to determine which watch is most suited to a variety of lifestyles and budgets, in order to assist online buyers in making more educated purchases,” they explained.

The site plans to introduce a watch concierge service, and describing this short-term function will help shape that.

And don’t worry if you’re not up to date on the latest advances in the world of designer watches; the job description specifically states that this is the type of person they’re looking for.

“We are actively encouraging applications from people who do not consider themselves to be luxury shoppers,” it claimed, “in the interests of reducing pre-judgments about pricing and brands.”

“We recognize one of the biggest draws to investing in luxury timepieces is the price tag itself,” said Aaron Harpin, creator of HushHush.com. However, when the costs are so high, it might be difficult to see past the number and recognize the watch for what it is.

“We’re looking for two people to put these watches to the test and see if they work the way they’re meant to. Is it possible to wear them on a daily basis? Is it easy to interpret the faces, and are they at ease? But. This is a condensed version of the information.