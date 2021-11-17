A Colombian nun who had been kidnapped in Mali has returned home.

On Tuesday, a Colombian nun who had been kidnapped and kept captive by jihadists in Mali for more than four years returned home.

Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez hugged each of the twelve nuns waiting for her at the airport in Bogota, singing, “Welcome, welcome, our heart welcomes you.”

On February 7, 2017, a 59-year-old nun was kidnapped near the Burkina Faso border in southern Mali, where she was working as a missionary.

The nun, who was released on October 9, remarked, “The Lord gave me the joy of having brothers and sisters.” “I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart.” Colonel Gustavo Camargo, deputy director of the anti-kidnapping police who had been to Mali to advocate for her release, stated, “Your strength surprises me.”

When she returned to her birthplace, which had been plagued by kidnappings for more than half a century due to a conflict, Narvaez spoke out for those who had been kidnapped.

“I was thinking about all the misery that people go through when they are abducted right here in Colombia, in the entire world, how many people are still in Mali,” said the nun, whose mother died in September 2020 while waiting for her daughter’s return.

Kidnappings are prevalent in Mali, which is buried in its own upheaval, particularly in the country’s center, which is a hotbed of Islamist militancy.

Several districts have been under the control of Al-Qaeda-linked organizations since March 2012.

The nun paid a visit to Pope Francis at the Vatican before returning to Colombia.