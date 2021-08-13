A cleaner who was laid off because to the COVID pandemic has won the $59 million lottery jackpot.

A guy in Australia who worked as a janitor to pay the bills after losing his job during a COVID closure is enjoying a multi-million-dollar lottery victory, demonstrating that luck can change on a fast.

In Thursday night’s Powerball draw, an unknown man from north Melbourne clutched the single winning ticket, and his $AUS 80 million ($59 million) windfall earned him the state’s richest ever winner and the third-largest in his country’s history.

He had purchased his ticket online at OzLotteries.com, and when he saw his numbers, 17, 10, 4, 26, 19, 23, 21, and 7, he knew he would have a sleepless night until the money arrived in his bank account.

According to 7 News, he claimed, “I lost my job during one of the several lockdowns here in Melbourne.” “We had only recently purchased a property and had not anticipated it. Since then, I’ve been working as a cleaner to make ends meet.”

Melbourne was set to end its sixth lockdown since the outbreak began on Thursday.

However, with the discovery of 20 new COVID cases, Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said that stay-at-home orders for Australia’s second city will be in effect until at least August 19.

According to Australia’s ABC News, Andrews stated there was too much uncertainty surrounding fresh COVID instances and “too many unsolved questions…for us to securely come out of lockdown now.”

In comparison to the rest of the world, the number of illnesses in the South Pacific island is quite modest, with roughly 37,000 cases and 944 deaths as of Wednesday.

According to Reuters, fewer than a quarter of the population is vaccinated, and stop-start lockdowns are still in effect across the country, posing a risk of more job losses and a recession.

It means that winning the jackpot couldn’t have happened at a better time. The winner intended his award to do good for others in addition to paying off his mortgage and providing a secure future for his children.

“These lockdowns have been extremely difficult for our family, as they have been for so many others,” the father stated. “I’m going to do my best to assist everyone.”

Powerball, which is run under the master brand The Lott, is Australia’s largest official jackpotting lottery, with the odds of winning the jackpot considered to be in the millions. This is a condensed version of the information.