A Chinese tennis star said she will “tell the truth” about a former top leader accused of sexual assault.

Peng Shuai, a professional Chinese tennis player, has accused a former vice-premier of the Chinese Communist Party of sexual assault, making him the first famous Chinese official to be publicly accused of sexual assault.

Peng, 35, made the charges on the Chinese social media network Weibo, which is similar to Twitter. According to the New York Times, the post depicted an assault that began following an on-again, off-again consensual relationship with Zhang Gaoli.

Zhang sought to keep their relationship a secret and ceased contacting her after he ascended to power, according to Peng.

Zhang, on the other hand, encouraged her to play tennis with him and his wife when he retired around three years ago. According to reports, he then compelled her to have sex with him at his home.

Peng wrote, “I never consented that afternoon, wailing all the time.”

Peng claimed in the article that she would never be able to gather proof to confirm the allegations, but that she would continue to speak out in support of China’s #MeToo movement.

China’s “Great Firewall” went up in reaction to the charges, limiting searches for Peng’s name and the word “tennis.” Users couldn’t comment on her posts, and her profile was hidden from searches.

Peng reached the U.S. Open semifinals in singles in 2014 and was part of the No. 1 doubles combo with Hsieh Su-wei. Peng and Hseih have won two Grand Slam women’s doubles titles, one in 2013 at Wimbledon and the other in 2014 at the French Open.