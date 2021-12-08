A Chinese media commentator says he hopes Joe Biden lives long enough to see the boycott of the Los Angeles Olympics.

China’s reaction to the United States’ diplomatic boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing has been robust but divided.

One diplomat criticized the decision by publishing a photo of the deadly Surfside condominium collapse in Florida, while a state media pundit expressed hope that 79-year-old President Joe Biden would live long enough to see China skip the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Beijing’s official attitude is that it doesn’t care whether American government officials attend the Winter Olympics in February. These comments, on the other hand, tell a different narrative.

Zhang Heqing, cultural counselor at the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, tweeted on Tuesday, a day after the White House confirmed that no officials would be present at Beijing 2022: “Are American politicians concerned about not being invited to the Winter Olympics in Beijing? As a result, they’re deceiving themselves by declaring a “diplomatic embargo” against it?” Three photographs of preparations for China’s Winter Games were featured in his Twitter post, as was a fourth photo of rescue workers standing in the ruins of the Surfside apartment complex. Gerald Herbert of the Associated Press captured this shot on June 25, a day after the collapse that claimed 98 lives.

Are officials in the United States concerned about not being invited to the Winter Olympics in Beijing? As a result, they’re deceiving themselves by declaring a “diplomatic boycott” against it? #WinterOlympics2022 pic.twitter.com/znxTaynTRq #Beijing2022 #winterolympics #Olympics #olympicspirit #WinterOlympics2022 December 7, 2021 — Zhang Heqing (@zhang heqing) The incident in Surfside has previously been mocked by the Chinese authorities. Senior officials, including Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, criticized the decision to demolish the half collapsed condo before of storm season in July. They said that the US had given up looking for missing people.

Chen Weihua, the EU bureau chief of state newspaper China Daily, attempted to mock the president’s age on Tuesday. In response to the boycott announcement, Chen tweeted: “Mr. Biden, you are not invited and are not welcome. I hope you live long enough to see China boycott the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.” Mr. Biden, you are not invited and are not welcome. I hope you live long enough to witness it. This is a condensed version of the information.