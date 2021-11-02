A Chinese influencer has come under fire for a blackface tutorial for ‘Wakanda Queen.’

Suzy Z_ is a well-known Chinese influencer with over 1 million followers on Bilibili. In April 2020, the influencer debuted herself as the “Wakanda Queen” in a video in which she blackened her complexion with black cosmetics. A year later, the video has gone viral in countries other than China, sparking outrage online over the alleged use of blackface.

Suzy begins the video by applying dark makeup to her entire upper half before continuing with the technique. “This is Suzy, nicknamed Wakanda Queen,” she said at the opening, referring to Black Panther’s imaginary African country.

The title of the video is loosely translated as follows: “Station B (Bilibili) is home to Wakanda’s beauty bloggers. Is it possible for you to see me? On the entire network, it’s me who is the darkest.” The video is part of the influencer’s “Global Series” on her YouTube channel, which also includes a video in which she dresses up in Indian garb and darkens her complexion once more. She claimed the cosmetics smelled “like curry” in the video, but then apologized in a pinned remark, saying she didn’t mean to offend anyone.

The video, which incorporates blackface, was warmly welcomed at the time and now has over 1.14 million likes on Bilibili. However, on October 22, popular TikTok account @yourhellbringer shared a clip, followed eight days later by Instagram account @blackandasiansoulsunite.

“WTF did I just uncover,” said @yourhellbringer, whose re-upload received over 2.7 million views.

Suzy did not appear to be creating the look with the intention of offending anyone, and even thought that the black skin was lovely, but the rich racist history of blackface is difficult to ignore.

“When I told you, my jaw fell,” one disgruntled TikTok user commented.

Another user added, “Every day I lose hope in humanity.”

Despite the fact that the act became viral for all the wrong reasons, many TikTok users were perplexed as to why it was offensive. Moderators restricted comments after the post was shared on Reddit six months ago due to a “overwhelming volume of racist and trolling comments.” The video, as well as the lack of shock in the Bilibili comments, has been a source of contention for many. This is a condensed version of the information.