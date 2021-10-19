A Chinese film about a military defeat in the United States is expected to break box office records.

Despite historical distortions, a Chinese epic about the United States’ strategic loss during the Korean War is on track to become the country’s highest-grossing film of all time.

The Battle at Lake Changjin, which was released on September 30, is the latest in a long line of nationalistic Chinese films, which some critics argue border on propaganda. It opened on October 1st, coinciding with China’s National Day holidays, and coincides with larger celebrations honoring the Chinese Communist Party’s centennial in 2021.

With a budget of $200 million, Lake Changjin is the country’s most expensive film to date. It’s also the ideal production for the world’s largest movie market, which greeted it with rapturous applause on opening day, awarding theaters with $203 million in ticket sales.

According to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo, the Korean War film depicted from the perspective of the Chinese has so far grossed $769 million in a single market. Lake Changjin, if it surpasses the $882 million earned by 2017’s Wolf Warrior 2—another patriotic action picture in which Chinese protagonists defeat foreign foes—could become the best-performing film in Chinese box office history.

Lake Changjin is expected to gross $843 million in China, according to Chinese entertainment website Maoyan, which would still make it the highest-grossing picture of 2021 worldwide.

In recent years, China’s history-making film blockbusters have followed a familiar pattern of patriotism and nationalism in which Chinese heroes are depicted as the oppressed before their sacrifices are glorified. Changjin Lake is no exception.

The film’s influence across the country, according to the Communist Party’s Global Times, has been “unprecedented.” In a headline, the film claims to be “a successful cultural export to make the world begin to heed to China’s voice.”

Wu Jing, the Chinese action superstar who starred in Wolf Warrior 2—the film that gave the country’s hawkish diplomats their nickname—also appears in the Korean War epic. In keeping with the era, the film depicts courageous Chinese troops assisting their North Korean comrades by repelling and repelling American invaders during the campaign known as the Battle of. This is a condensed version of the information.