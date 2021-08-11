A Chinese court is expected to make a decision in the spy trial of Canadian Michael Spavor.

A Chinese court is slated to rule on Canadian businessman Michael Spavor’s trial on Wednesday. Spavor was imprisoned on spying charges that China claims are “trumped up.”

Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig were arrested in 2018 in retribution for Canada’s detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition demand.

Relations between the two nations are at an all-time low, with Ottawa and Beijing accusing each other of politicizing court issues involving their citizens.

The judgement in the Spavor case comes just one day after a Chinese court upheld the death penalty for another Canadian citizen convicted of narcotics smuggling.

Spavor and Kovrig, a former diplomat, were charged with spying in June of last year, and their trials were held in March of this year.

Since their arrest, the two have had almost no contact with the outside world.

After a nine-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, virtual consular visits were resumed in October.

Spavor’s trial in Dandong, which lasted less than three hours, was closed to Canadian diplomats in March.

His family has insisted that he is innocent of the charges leveled on him, claiming that as a businessman, he has worked hard to “build constructive ties” between Canada, China, and North Korea.

While Beijing claims the two Canadians’ imprisonment is legal, it refers to Meng’s case as a “purely political incident.”

Spavor’s decision comes only a week after new hearings in the Meng case began in Vancouver after nearly three years of legal wrangling and diplomatic wrangling.

Her hearings will conclude on August 20, but no decision will be made for several months.

According to observers, the expected judgments and penalties for both Canadians will be closely related to Meng’s trial.

Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador to China, told AFP that Spavor would likely face a “severe punishment” as Chinese leaders try to persuade Canada to release Meng.

“If we regard this as the start of a political negotiation process, the Chinese (are) likely to want to appear powerful in the first instance,” said Associate Professor Lynette Ong of the University of Toronto.

The Chinese court system convicts the vast majority of those who stand trial.