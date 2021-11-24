A child killed in a Christmas parade crash in the United States, bringing the total death toll to six.

A youngster who was injured when a car slammed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin has died, bringing the total number of victims to six, according to a county prosecutor who appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to prosecutor Susan Opper, Darrell Brooks, 39, was previously charged with five counts of deliberate killing and now faces a sixth murder allegation.

Brooks allegedly rammed his red SUV into marching musicians, dancers, and children in Waukesha’s annual holiday parade on Sunday, raising fears of a terrorist attack.

Tensions in the Midwestern state were already high following Kyle Rittenhouse’s high-profile acquittal in the racially heated trial of the adolescent who fatally shot two people during Black Lives Matter rallies in nearby Kenosha last year.

Jackson Sparks, eight years old, was recognized as the boy who died by his parents on a GoFundMe page.

“Our dear Jackson has regrettably succumbed to his injuries and passed away this afternoon,” Aaron and Sheri Sparks wrote.

Tucker, their 12-year-old son, was also injured in the procession, but is “miraculously recuperating” and will be released from the hospital, according to the couple.

Aside from Sparks, four women and one male were killed, and 62 people were injured, including children, some of whom are still in serious condition.

“There are a number of other accusations that we are evaluating and contemplating,” Opper said, citing the large number of injured.

“At the absolute least,” she told the court, “we do expect to bring a sixth count of intentional homicide.”

Brooks came in court wearing what seemed to be body armor for his arraignment. His face was covered, his wrists were tied, and his head was lowered as a judge warned him that if convicted of the murders, he would face several life sentences.

Officials in Waukesha said there appeared to be no apparent cause for the accident, other than Brooks driving away from a conflict as police arrived.

Brooks’ bail was imposed at $5 million by court commissioner Kevin Costello after his court-appointed attorney declared him “indigent.”

“This crime’s nature is disturbing,” Costello added.

Two detectives attempted to stop Brooks, but he continued driving through the parade, appearing to purposely aim at people and swerving from side to side.

“You are considered innocent, sir,” Costello remarked, “but that is what the charges are.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my entire career. It appears that the state has a solid case.” Questions have arisen. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.