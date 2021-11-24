A child killed in a Christmas parade crash in the United States, bringing the total death toll to six, according to a prosecutor.

A youngster who was injured when a car slammed into a Wisconsin Christmas parade has died, bringing the total number of victims to six, according to a county prosecutor who appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to prosecutor Susan Opper, Darrell Brooks, 39, was previously charged with five counts of deliberate killing and now faces a sixth murder allegation.

Brooks is accused of crashing his red SUV into marching musicians, dancers, and children in Waukesha’s annual holiday parade on Sunday.

Jackson Sparks, eight years old, was identified by his parents on a GoFundMe website.

“Our dear Jackson has regrettably succumbed to his injuries and passed away this afternoon,” Aaron and Sheri Sparks wrote.

Tucker, their 12-year-old son, was also injured in the procession, but is “miraculously recuperating” and will be released from the hospital, according to the couple.

Aside from Sparks, four women and one male were killed, and 62 people were injured, including children, some of whom are still in serious condition.

Brooks came in court for his arraignment with his face covered and his hands chained, his head dropped as the judge warned him that if proven guilty of the deaths, he would face several life terms.

Officials in Waukesha said there appeared to be no apparent cause for the accident, other than Brooks driving away from a conflict as police arrived.

However, questions have been raised as to why Brooks, who had been arrested just weeks before in nearby Milwaukee on multiple charges of domestic abuse for hitting and running over his child’s mother, and who had a lengthy arrest record in three states dating back to 2000, was released on a $1,000 bail.

Brooks’ bail was set at $5 million by the judge after his court-appointed attorney declared him “indigent.”