A car crashes into a Wisconsin Christmas parade, killing five people and injuring 40 others.

After a car slammed through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Midwestern city of Waukesha, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, Americans were suffering Monday from a “unthinkable tragedy.”

The chaotic scene on Sunday evening, in which a red SUV sped into a gathering of men, women, and children, sparked immediate suspicions of a premeditated attack in a state where emotions have risen following a high-profile acquittal in a racially charged trial.

However, law enforcement sources told CNN and NBC that there was no known link to terrorism at this time, nor to the verdict in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, a juvenile who fatally shot two people during Black Lives Matter rallies in nearby Kenosha last year.

According to multiple reports in the US media, there were indicators the motorist was escaping another event at the time.

A “person of interest” was apprehended, the vehicle was retrieved, and there were no more threats to the neighborhood, according to police.

NBC identified the man as Darrell Brooks, a 39-year-old Wisconsin man, citing law enforcement officials, who said he was being questioned but had not yet been charged with a crime or designated as a suspect.

When Corey Montiho, a school board member in a Milwaukee suburb, heard that his daughter’s youth dance team had been struck, he was near a restaurant.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel quoted him as stating, “There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere.”

“To find my daughter, I had to travel from one crushed body to the next. My wife and two girls were on the verge of being hit.” Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly described the incident as “horrible and senseless,” and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff across the state.

Evers tweeted Monday, “We continue to pray for the Waukesha community and the children, loved ones, and neighbors whose lives have been forever affected by an unspeakable tragedy last night.”

An administration official stated that President Joe Biden had been briefed and that the White House was actively monitoring the situation in Waukesha.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic event,” the official said.

While authorities confirmed five deaths and at least 40 injuries, there were concerns that the death toll could grow, leaving the neighborhood stunned.

Witnesses described a horrific scene on Main Street, when school bands and other groups marched in front of bundled-up spectators. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.