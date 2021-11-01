A Cambodian court has sentenced an autistic teen to prison for sending Telegram messages.

According to his mother, a Cambodian court sentenced an autistic youngster to eight months in prison, with a portion of the sentence deferred, for sending Telegram messages that were deemed offensive to the government.

Kak Sovann Chhay, the son of an opposition member, was arrested in late June after sending messages on a private Telegram channel, and has been held for more than four months.

On Monday, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced him to eight months in prison for inciting and insulting public officials.

The majority of his remaining term has been suspended for two years, taking into account time served.

Prum Chantha, his mother, claimed, “My son will be liberated on November 9.”

“It’s unjust for my kid because he didn’t do any of the crimes alleged by the court.”

She also stated that she had not made up her mind on whether or not to appeal the guilty verdict.

The spokeswoman for the municipal court declined to comment on the case.

The UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia, Vitit Muntarbhorn, expressed his outrage at the teenager’s arrest and incarceration.

In September, he urged the authorities to release the adolescent, saying that youngsters with disabilities should be handled “in the best interests of the child.”

Kak Komphea, the boy’s father, is a former member of the now-defunct Cambodian National Rescue Party who has been in prison since June of last year.

Kak Komphea is one of more than 150 opposition figures facing a closed-door trial for allegedly pushing for the overthrow of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party.

Prum Chantha, a human rights activist, claimed that her son was merely defending himself and his family in Telegram messages after being abused by people who dubbed him the “son of a traitor.”

Hun Sen, one of the world’s longest-serving dictators, has been in power for 36 years, during which time his critics claim he has curtailed democratic rights by imprisoning political opponents and dissidents.