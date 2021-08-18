A Cambodian court has sentenced a union leader to two years in prison for remarks about the border.

On Wednesday, a Cambodian court sentenced outspoken union leader Rong Chhun to two years in prison on incitement charges stemming from statements about the country’s border, the latest legal action activists say is aimed at silencing opposition voices.

Rong Chhun, the president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, was detained in July of last year after accusing the government of “irregularities” in the demarcation of the country’s eastern border with Vietnam.

The Cambodia-Vietnam boundary demarcation procedure has been a source of dispute for years, fueled by strong anti-Vietnamese sentiment in Cambodia.

Rong Chhun, who has been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest in July, said that a recently agreed-upon boundaries encroaches on the farms of some communities.

During a brief hearing witnessed by some international diplomats on Wednesday, the senior union leader was found guilty of inciting charges and sentenced to two years in prison by the Phnom Penh Municipal court.

Two other activists were sentenced to 20 months in prison after being arrested during protests calling for his release.

In addition, the judge ordered the trio to pay a total of $100,000 to the government’s border committee.

“It’s such a letdown. This is a severe punishment, and the verdict did not do justice to my three clients,” said Rong Chhun’s lawyer, Sam Sokong.

During his January trial, Rong Chhun denied the charges against him, and his supporters lambasted the court’s decision Wednesday.

Outside the court, Ouk Chhayavy, president of the Cambodia Independent Teachers’ Association, said, “The court’s decision to punish Rong Chhun today is a threat to future generations… to stop thinking about the nation’s concerns and social challenges.”

Opposition MPs have long accused strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen of losing territory to Vietnam, using the border problem to inflame nationalist feelings against him.