A Cambodian court has reduced the sentence of a jailed union leader.

According to his lawyer, an outspoken Cambodian union leader who was imprisoned for statements concerning the country’s border will be released on Friday after a judge lowered his sentence.

Rong Chhun, the president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, was detained in July of last year after accusing the government of “irregularities” in the demarcation of the country’s eastern border with Vietnam.

Activists claimed he was targeted as part of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s assault on opposition voices at the time.

In August, Rong Chhun, who rejects the charges, was sentenced to two years in prison.

His lawyer, Sam Sokong, told AFP that an appeal court lowered his sentence to time already served on Friday.

He said the remaining sentence would be suspended for three years.

Sokong stated, “Rong Chhun is scheduled to be released later today (Friday).”

He also stated that four other activists who were imprisoned as a result of the protests calling for his release will be released.

The territorial issue with Vietnam has sparked heated debate for years, fueled by strong anti-Vietnamese sentiment in Cambodia.

Hun Sen is accused by opposition activists of giving territory to Hanoi in order to incite nationalist sentiment against him.

According to Rong Chhun, a recently agreed-upon perimeter encroached on some locals’ fields.

Hun Sen has been in power for 36 years, making him one of the world’s longest-serving leaders.

Critics claim he has curtailed democratic liberties and stifled resistance through the judiciary.