A bus crash on the Bulgarian highway killed 46 people.

After a tourist bus carrying its nationals caught fire and crashed in Bulgaria on Tuesday, killing 46 people in Europe’s bloodiest road tragedy in the last decade, North Macedonia declared three days of national mourning.

Officials suspect the bus slammed into the guardrails and caught fire while returning from Istanbul, Turkey, to Skopje, North Macedonia, despite the fact that the cause has yet to be determined.

The majority of those trapped in the flaming bus died in North Macedonia, including four-year-old twins, according to media sources, forcing the government to designate three days of mourning.

Half-mast will be flown above the flag of the Republic of North Macedonia. On Wednesday, Bulgaria has also announced a national day of mourning.

According to officials, only four men and three women, including a 16-year-old girl, escaped the collision by shattering one of the windows and jumping to safety.

“I lost my entire family in the fire,” one guy told the Sloboden Pecat daily, citing the deaths of ten relatives.

Several of the dead were claimed to be from a Skopje primary school, where all lessons had been halted, according to North Macedonian media.

The collision occurred after midnight on a roadway near the village of Bosnek, around 40 kilometers (26 miles) from Sofia.

Officials stated many of the victims were between the ages of 20 and 30.

The bus was registered with the Besa Trans tourist agency, which organizes sightseeing and shopping tours in Istanbul, according to local media.

It was one of four buses returning to Skopje at regular intervals along the same highway.

When AFP reached out to the tour bus business for feedback, they did not react right away.

The burnt bus’s corpse was seen after it smashed through the highway’s central guardrail.

Bulgaria’s temporary Prime Minister Stefan Yanev announced the initiation of an investigation into the disaster, dismissing claims that poor road conditions were to blame.

The investigation into “whether the incident was caused by a mechanical problem of the vehicle or a human error” is still ongoing, according to Deputy Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia told official news agency MIA that he had spoken to one survivor.

“They were sleeping in the bus when an explosion was heard, he stated. They broke one of the windows and were able to save a few people. Unfortunately, none of the others were successful “he stated

The bus driver died “immediately,” according to Bulgarian national police commander Stanimir Stanev, and “no one was able to unlock the doors.”

Boyko Rashkov, Bulgaria's Interior Minister