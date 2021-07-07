A budding chef shares a recipe for a vegan Big Mac, and the response has been mixed.

The Big Mac is a world-renowned burger and possibly McDonald’s most famous creation. It is served in the same way all around the world.

It’s their signature dish, whether you like pickles or not, but vegans have been missing out on the fast food delicacy until now.

Ben Rebuck, a budding vegan chef, has released a recipe for a meat-and-dairy-free version of the burger, which has gone viral.

On Tuesday, Rebuck, from the United Kingdom, posted a tutorial to his TikTok profile, Ben’s Vegan Kitchen. “Easy vegan Big Mac,” he simply captioned the video, which has been viewed thousands of times.

Rebuck told This Website that he went vegan four years ago, but that he missed a cheeky McDonald’s.

“I used to enjoy McDonald’s, but their vegan selections are terrible,” he remarked. It’s far easier to create them at home, and all it takes is a little creativity to achieve the same flavor. It was my first time attempting something like this. I thought it would be straightforward because the sauce was the only difficult part to veganize.”

The 30-year-old walked viewers through the process in the video, saying: “I’ll demonstrate how simple it is to prepare a vegan Big Mac. So here’s the deal: I’ve got the sauce. You’ll need a gherkin and some onion, as well as vegan mayo, mustard, paprika, and white wine vinegar to make this. That’s the sauce for your Big Mac.

“Honestly, the rest is simply putting it together. I’m using these meatless farm burgers, seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper, then cooked till done. Put some vegan cheese on top and drizzle with water to help it melt. Put it all together. To be honest, it tastes exactly like the actual thing. You can toast your buns if you want, but I’m not interested in that lifestyle. “Banging, have fun.”

As he speaks to the camera, he spreads his homemade sauce and onions on the bottom bun, then tops it with the cheese burger and pickles.

Rebuck then adds a center slice of bread before repeating the process, but this time substituting lettuce for onions. The final product looks a lot like the famed Big Mac, but some people aren’t convinced.

Sophie Griffiths commented on Twitter, “‘Tastes just like the genuine thing’ ok we’ll eat it but don’t lie however hahaha.”

