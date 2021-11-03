A British woman has won her legal battle against the ‘Backpacker Tax’ in Australia.

After the country’s top court ruled that the levy discriminated against foreigners on working vacation visas, a British lady won a long legal battle against Australia’s “backpacker tax” on Wednesday.

Catherine Addy, who worked in Sydney in 2017, carried her fight against the fee all the way to Australia’s High Court, where she won unanimously, potentially putting thousands of other backpackers in line for a tax return.

For two types of working holiday visas tied to seasonal labor, Canberra imposed a 15% charge on every dollar earned starting in 2017.

When an Australian’s annual income surpasses Aus$18,200 (US$13,500), they must pay tax. Prior to the amendment, that was also the threshold for working holiday visas.

Due to a double taxation treaty between Australia and the United Kingdom, a Brisbane court determined two years ago that the so-called “backpacker tax” could not be applied to Addy.

It was referred to be a “disguised form of discrimination” by the presiding judge at the time.

The Federal Court overruled the prior ruling, siding with the Australian Taxation Office, before Addy’s lawyers took their case to the country’s highest court.

The High Court ruled on Wednesday that “an Australian national obtaining taxable income from the same source during the same period would have been taxed at a lower rate.”

“Ms Addy was subjected to more onerous taxation as a result of her nationality.”

Working vacationers from the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Chile, Turkey, Finland, Norway, and Israel who were also Australian residents for tax purposes are expected to be impacted by the decision, according to the Australian Taxation Office.

“Most working vacationers will be non-residents because they are in Australia for a vacation and are working to fund that vacation,” the agency said in a statement.

“The majority of working tourists will not see a change in their tax rates as a result of this decision.”

In Addy’s instance, she lived mostly in a Sydney sharehouse and spent the majority of her time in the state of New South Wales, making her an Australian “resident” for tax reasons.