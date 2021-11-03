A British Trawler that has been imprisoned in France has left the country ahead of scheduled talks.

After getting permission to leave the French northern port of Le Havre, the British trawler held for a week by France in a widening dispute over fishing rights sailed Wednesday, a day ahead of crunch negotiations aimed at resolving the deadlock.

The Cornelis Gert Jan, which is accused of illegally harvesting two tons of scallops in French seas, left the harbor shortly after 1700 GMT, according to the correspondent.

Mathieu Croix, the captain’s lawyer, said a court in Rouen had approved the ship’s departure without requiring it to submit a financial guarantee.

The state’s demand that the trawler be kept until a 150,000 euro ($175,000) bond was posted was denied by the court, he told AFP. Jondy Ward, the captain of the ship, was present in court for the hearing.

“It’s a smart decision,” the lawyer added, “one that will allow tensions to subside.” He went on to say, “French justice is independent of political pressure.”

Ward then reunited with his seven crew members to begin the return trek, smiling as he passed by media on the beach.

On August 11, 2022, he will stand trial in Le Havre on allegations of non-authorized fishing in French seas by a boat from outside the European Union, with a potential fine of 75,000 euros ($87,000).

The ship’s departure comes a day before talks in Paris on Thursday between British Brexit Minister David Frost and French Europe Minister Clement Beaune aimed at finding a solution to the problem.

Frost is a fervent supporter of Brexit, whereas Beaune is a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, who has made it clear that France should not be held responsible for what he sees as Britain’s folly in exiting the EU.

They’ve also fought on social media. Their meeting will be held behind closed doors, and there will be no press conference.

According to French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, a European Commission meeting on the matter would be held on Friday during Frost’s visit to France, but this has yet to be confirmed by Brussels.

Following Britain’s exit from the European Union, a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights has strained already strained relations between Paris and London, threatening to erupt into a full-fledged trade war.

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it plain on Tuesday that London’s position had not altered, there are indicators that both sides are leaning toward diplomacy to prevent a crisis. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.