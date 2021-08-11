A British man has been arrested on suspicion of spying for the Russian government.

The chief federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that police in the town of Potsdam had arrested a 57-year-old British man who they believe has been giving papers to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, as reported by ITV News.

Prosecutors said the individual, identified only as “David S,” had been cooperating with Russian intelligence while employed at the British Embassy in Berlin since November 2020.

According to a statement from the authorities, the man is accused of passing “documents gathered in the course of his professional activities” to a member of the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash.

The British man’s flat was searched by local officials in Potsdam on Wednesday, and he is set to appear before an investigating magistrate on Wednesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police stated in a statement on Tuesday that “the guy was arrested in the Berlin region on suspicion of committing offences pertaining to ‘Intelligence Agent activity'” (under German law).

“The probe remains in the hands of German authorities. As the inquiry proceeds, officers from the Counter Terrorism Command continue to communicate with their German counterparts.”

