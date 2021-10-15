A British lawmaker, David Amess, was stabbed multiple times in a church attack.

In his constituency in southeast England, an MP from the UK’s ruling Conservative party was stabbed many times.

At 12:05 p.m. local time, Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed at a constituency meeting in Leigh-on-Sea. Essex Police said that a knife had been discovered from the site. The Tory MP for Southend West was holding surgery in Leigh-on-Belfairs Sea’s Methodist Church.

According to Sky News, a guy walked into Amess’ constituency surgery and stabbed him many times.

According to the station, Amess, 69, is being treated for his injuries on the site, and an air ambulance is present. His health status is unknown.

This isn’t the first time a British member of parliament has been targeted. Jo Cox, a Labour MP from Birstall, West Yorkshire, was fatally shot and stabbed outside a library in June 2016. Thomas Mair was sentenced to life in jail for murdering Cox and stabbing Bernard Kenny nearby, as well as for possessing a handgun and a weapon with the intent to conduct an indictable offense.

This is a work in progress…