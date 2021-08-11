A British citizen has been arrested in Germany for allegedly spying for Russia.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that a British man accused of spying for Russia in exchange for money was caught in Germany, in a case that resembles a Cold War drama.

In recent years, Germany has detained a number of people suspected of spying for Russia, but the detention of a NATO ally’s citizen is extremely rare.

Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister, said Berlin was taking the case “extraordinarily seriously” because “the selection of a close alliance partner by an intelligence service is totally wrong.”

“On at least one occasion, he passed on documents he collected as part of his professional activity to a representative of Russian intelligence,” according to the suspect, identified only as David S., who worked as local staff at the British embassy.

The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the accused received a financial payment in an undisclosed sum in exchange.

David S. was arrested on an arrest warrant issued on August 4 in the eastern city of Potsdam, according to the report. His house and workplace were searched, and he was remanded in custody by an investigating court on Wednesday.

The suspect was suspected of spying “at the very least” since November 2020.

A coordinated operation by German and British police led to his arrest. The arrest of someone “contracted to work for the government” was verified by the British foreign office, but no further details were provided.

The suspect was a 57-year-old British national, according to the Metropolitan Police in London, and the inquiry was carried out by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and German equivalents.

It stated that his suspected crimes were related to being involved in “Intelligence Agent activity” under German law, and that the investigation would be led by German authorities.

Maas stated that Germany was in “complete solidarity” with the United Kingdom and would provide whatever help was required to aid the prosecutors’ investigation.

The arrest, according to security expert Edward Lucas, is reminiscent of an early spy book by British author John le Carre.

“The fact that the arrest was made in Berlin shows it’s a non-diplomatic member of the embassy, which is why the German legal system has been called into play,” he told Times Radio.

The arrest, according to Lucas, who previously covered eastern and central European issues for The Economist, is “a reminder of how much work the Russians put in to attempting to figure out what Western alliances are up to.”

A Russian scientist working at a German university was arrested in June on suspicion of. Brief News from Washington Newsday.