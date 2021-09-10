A Brazilian airline has been ordered to cover the costs of cosmetics for female cabin crew members.

Following a labor court decision, Brazilian airline Gol is required to fund the cosmetic charges of female flight attendants and airport employees, with a union representative claiming that the judgement could impact other professional areas.

The court ordered the firm must “provide, free of charge, to all its female employees, the makeup set called for in its personal presentation code, as well as pay for cosmetic procedures” like as manicures and hair removal, according to the July 29 ruling, which was carried by local media this week.

Unlike the men, Gol’s female employees were contractually obligated to spend a portion of their pay on improving their appearance, according to the labor ministry court in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

The airline will have to compensate the women by paying them 220 reais ($42) every month as compensation.

Although similar verdicts against individual claims have been given by the Brazilian labor law system, this is thought to be the first class action.

“If this verdict is maintained by the courts… it would set a precedent in other professional areas where women are required to wear make-up,” said Clauver Castilho, director of the National Union of Flight Attendants.

He believed that “around 4,000 women” were involved in the class action, which included flight attendants, crew members, and airport workers.

During the trial, Gol objected, claiming that the aesthetic procedures recommended were simply suggestions.

The court ruled that the airline was guilty of “gender discrimination and a pay disparity between men and women.”

The lawsuit involves a monetary award of 500,000 reais ($94,700) for collective moral damages.

According to AFP, Gol “does not comment on legal actions.”

Following the verdict, the airline filed an appeal, which was deemed “inadmissible.”