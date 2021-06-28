A brave therapy dog saves a woman who was about to jump from a bridge.

The efforts of a “heroic” therapy dog have been warmly praised on Twitter after he apparently helped settle a situation in which a woman was contemplating suicide.

Digby, a therapy dog of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service in England, was reportedly summoned to help a woman who was planning to commit suicide.

The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service shared the events on June 15 with Twitter followers.

“My name is Digby, and I’m here to help you. Today he performed something incredible by saving a young woman who was contemplating suicide on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter,” the department wrote in the opening tweet in a string.

My name is Digby. Today he did something incredible by saving a young woman who was contemplating suicide on an M5 bridge near Exeter (thread) pic.twitter.com/eMnIG0Dve7

June 15, 2021 — Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates)

Verbal discussions did not appear to work as other emergency responders made their way to the woman’s location on the bridge, according to fire officials.

The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service tweeted, “We were at the event as part of a multi-agency response.” “Police negotiators were conversing with the woman, but the situation was rapidly deteriorating.”

Digby was called in by the fire department at that point. According to a press release obtained by This website from the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, Digby is a 3-year-old Labradoodle who “supports the delivery of critical incident defusing,” which allows members of the team “to discuss their experience after dealing with challenging and difficult incidents where members of the public have been seriously injured or lost their lives.”

“The goal of defusing is to lessen the risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder and, where necessary, to assist individuals in obtaining counseling or other support,” according to the press release.

Fortunately, upon Digby’s arrival things quickly deescalated.

“When Digby arrived, the young woman immediately swung her head round to look, and smiled. This got a conversation started about Digby and his role at the fire service,” the department reported on Twitter.

After a few moments of chatting, the. This is a brief summary.