A Bolshoi performer was killed on stage in an accident.

According to the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, a performer was killed in an accident on stage during an opera on Saturday.

The incident occurred during a set change in Sadko, a 19th century opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, according to the theater.

“The play was promptly halted, and the audience was requested to vacate,” the theatre’s press staff informed Interfax.

In a statement, Moscow’s Investigative Committee stated it was looking into the death of the 37-year-old male performer.

The victim’s name was not released, but the committee stated that he was injured and died before an ambulance arrived.

According to Interfax, the artist was crushed by a ramp during a set change, citing a source.

The tragedy is not the first to befall Moscow’s illustrious theater.

A senior violinist died in the orchestra pit in 2013 after collapsing.