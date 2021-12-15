A Belgian trial will begin over migrant truck deaths in the United Kingdom.

Belgium will begin the trial of 23 persons suspected of being involved in a human-smuggling ring on Wednesday, two years after 39 Vietnamese migrants died onboard a truck traveling to Britain.

The hearings, which took place in a courtroom in the Belgian city of Bruges, follow seven men’s convictions in the United Kingdom in January, including several for manslaughter. They received penalties ranging from three to 27 years in prison.

In September of last year, four individuals were sentenced to prison in Vietnam in connection with the case. Their punishments varied from two years and a half to seven years and a half.

The truck left for Britain on October 22, 2019 from Anderlecht, a neighborhood on Brussels’ western outskirts where the ring reportedly had a safe-house to receive migrants, according to the Bruges trial.

The bodies of the migrants — 31 men and eight women, all from Vietnam, ranging in age from 15 to 44 years old — were discovered the next day in Britain, when the container they were in was unsealed at Grays, an industrial town in Essex, just east of London.

They had suffocated due to the truck’s crossing of the sea in exceptionally hot weather. They had attempted, but failed, to puncture the roof of the metal container with a rod.

The heinous incident sparked police investigations on both sides of the English Channel, and on May 26, 2020, Belgian officials searched many residences, the majority in the Brussels area, to apprehend Vietnamese suspected of being involved in the people-smuggling ring.

The trial of the 23 people charged is slated to last two days, but the verdict could take many weeks to reach.

The primary defendant is a 45-year-old Vietnamese man who faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted of “operating a criminal organization.” He categorically denies any involvement.

The others are accused of taking part in the actions of a criminal organization that, according to prosecutors, specialized in clandestinely transferring people into the United Kingdom.

The deaths in 2019 highlighted the dangers that those who turn to unscrupulous people traffickers confront.

The migrants on the truck were mostly from a disadvantaged region in central Vietnam. Families can owe tens of thousands of dollars to have a member of their family smuggled into the United Kingdom in the hope of a better life.

According to authorities, two more individuals are still being sought in the Belgian probe.

Another was a Vietnamese man.