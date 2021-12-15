A Belgian trial over migrant truck deaths in the United Kingdom has begun.

Belgium began the trial of 23 people suspected of involvement in the human-smuggling network responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants onboard a truck traveling to Britain two years ago on Wednesday.

The hearings, which took place in a courtroom in the Belgian city of Bruges, follow seven men’s convictions in the United Kingdom in January, including several for manslaughter. They received penalties ranging from three to 27 years in prison.

In September of last year, four individuals were sentenced to prison in Vietnam in connection with the case. The length of their sentences ranged from two and a half to seven and a half years.

The Bruges trial, which is anticipated to take two days, will center on the fact that the truck left for Britain on October 22, 2019, from Anderlecht, a neighborhood on Brussels’ western suburbs where the gang reportedly had two safe houses where migrants could be grouped.

The bodies of the migrants, 31 men and eight women ranging in age from 15 to 44 years old and all from Vietnam, were discovered the next day in Britain when the container they were in was unsealed at Grays, an industrial town in Essex, close east of London.

They had suffocated due to the truck’s crossing of the sea in exceptionally hot weather. They had attempted, but failed, to puncture the roof of the metal container with a rod.

“What stays with me the most is a bloody handprint on the entrance of the container,” a Belgian prosecutor said at the trial.

The heinous crime sparked police inquiries on both sides of the English Channel, as well as in Vietnam.

Belgian authorities raided multiple residences, the majority in the Brussels region, on May 26, 2020, to apprehend Vietnamese suspected of ties to the people-smuggling ring.

It could take several weeks for the jury to reach a decision in the 23rd trial. The suspects face prison sentences ranging from 18 months to 15 years, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, the main defendant, a 45-year-old Vietnamese man accused of “leading a criminal organization,” faces up to 15 years in jail and the forfeiture of assets worth two million euros ($2.3 million). He categorically denies any involvement.

At least 17 of the others were allegedly members of a people-smuggling operation, with the rest serving as safe-house guards and grocery shoppers.

Prosecutors said the “very well-organized” group specialized in smuggling people into Europe and then into Britain for a total price of 24,000 euros ($27,000) per person.

Prosecutors said that the migrants were transported across the Channel by an Irish trucking business that regularly imported Vietnamese biscuits, and that Vietnamese gang members were in charge.