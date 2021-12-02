A Battle For The French Right Nomination Will Be Fought Between Moderates And Hardliners.

The conservative party of France chose a moderate mayor of Paris and a hardline MP with divisive immigration views to run for the party’s nomination in the 2022 election, when President Emmanuel Macron is anticipated to seek re-election.

Valerie Pecresse, the mayor of Paris, and Eric Ciotti, the MP for Nice in the south, won the first round of the Republican primary and will now square off in the second round, the results of which will be announced on Saturday.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s former Brexit negotiator, was pushed out of the competition after placing in third place, as did fourth-placed heavyweight ex-minister Xavier Bertrand, according to party member vote.

Pecresse would be the first female presidential candidate for the Republicans (LR), whose pedigree can be traced down to right-wing presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, and an intriguing entry into the presidential contest if she is picked on Saturday.

Ciotti, on the other hand, has far-right views that have mimicked those of Eric Zemmour, the controversial commentator who announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

All three losing candidates, including Barnier, backed Pecresse over Ciotti, giving her an immediate boost ahead of the next round of voting.

“After Macron’s mandate, which has destroyed and divided France so much,” Pecresse added, “I bring a program of real change because France has no more time to waste.”

“Emmanuel Macron can only be defeated by me. I am a lady who succeeds and takes action “she continued.

The primary outcome, according to analysts, is critical to the shape of the race, which polls show Macron is presently a clear favorite to win, despite the centrist former investment banker’s lack of confirmation of a re-election attempt.

Concerns about immigration and security are expected to dominate the April 2022 election, with Macron aiming to gain from his management of the pandemic, with vaccination rates higher and fewer restrictions than in some other European countries.

Ciotti received 25.6 percent and Pecresse 25.0 percent, followed by Barnier (23.9 percent), Bertrand (22.4 percent), and outsider Phillipe Juvin, a mayor and doctor who rose to prominence during the Covid epidemic, who received 22.4 percent (3.1 percent).

Bertrand, who, like Pecresse, left the Republicans in 2017 after accusing them of embracing far-right stereotypes, said he would vote for Pecresse on Twitter.

Barnier also stated this on Twitter.