A baby and a toddler are among the four people killed in a squat fire in Barcelona.

On Tuesday, a fire blasted through an abandoned bank where the family was squatting in Barcelona, killing a four-month-old infant and his three-year-old brother, as well as their parents. The incident was described as “horrific” by the mayor of the Spanish city.

A witness saw the fire at a former bank building in the central Plaza de Tetuan at around 6:00 a.m. (0500 GMT), according to Chief Firefighter Angel Lopez.

They only discovered there were four people inside while fighting the fire: “two adults, a baby, and a three-year-old kid,” Lopez said.

“Emergency services attempted to resuscitate them, but they were unable to do so.”

The couple, a 40-year-old man and his 39-year-old companion, used to collect scrap metal, according to Barcelona city hall, and the children were two boys, one of them was three years old and the other was just four months old.

He was Pakistani, and she was Romanian, according to the daily La Vanguardia.

“There are no words to express the horror of four individuals dying, two of them are very young children… This should never have happened… “It’s terrible news,” Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, a former anti-eviction activist, told reporters on the scene.

Neighbors stated they could hear the family shouting for help from an unit above the property that was unaffected by the fire.

“My wife smelt something burning, we got up and saw nothing, but when we walked to the laundry room, there was a big amount of smoke,” Miquel Guimera explained.

“They were begging for rescue downstairs in the squat because they were trapped in.” He indicated that the family had been living in the squat for two or three years when he remarked, “It was pretty terrible.”

“It’s such a pity about those two small children.”

According to Lopez, four males who had ran into a courtyard to flee the flames were rescued and taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The regional police force Mossos d’Esquadra has launched an investigation into the fire, which occurred in a busy middle-class residential neighborhood in the centre of Barcelona.

By daybreak, the building had been sealed off with emergency vehicles parked outside as rescuers came and went, its former sign blacked out and its facade spray painted with graffiti.

Colau claimed that social workers were familiar with the location and had been there to provide food and provide information on how to obtain medical care to the occupants.

“There was a behind this tragedy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.