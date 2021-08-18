A 7-year-old boy who was left alone in a dark house was murdered, and his mother was sentenced to prison for “neglect.”

A mother was sentenced on Tuesday in Bradford, England, for a sad occurrence that occurred last year.

Wendy Hall, 33, left her seven-year-old son Malakye “home alone” on the evening of August 11, 2020, according to YorkshireLive. Malakye was confined in the house while her mother went to see her partner, and she was left with Hall’s cell phone as amusement.

Malakye’s residence was stated to be completely dark at the time of his abandonment, as neither the electricity nor the gas were turned on.

Malakye broke free from the locked house later that evening, and was killed in an automobile accident. The youngster was struck by a 29-year-old driver on Manchester Road who was arrested “at the scene on suspicion of causing death by unsafe driving,” according to BBC News at the time. Malakye, on the other hand, was seriously hurt in the collision. His injuries were treated at Bradford Royal Infirmary, but he died as a result of them.

According to YorkshireLive, police discovered Hall’s phone in Malakye’s possession at the time of the collision. They quickly spotted the dark house, which had been left unlocked.

Prosecutor Abigail Langford told YorkshireLive that Hall admitted she had left Malakye home the day after the incident. “She informed officers she had closed the door to the premises so Malakye couldn’t leave,” Langford said. “She claimed she didn’t think Malakye would be able to open the back door with the bolt.”

Because Hall and her son had recently moved out, the house allegedly had no electricity or gas. They had returned, however, to collect some belongings they had left behind. Hall had intended to bring Malakye to her partner’s residence, but the seven-year-old boy apparently decided he didn’t want to go—a request Hall granted.

“The Crown claims this was a willful disregard for Malakye’s welfare,” Langford stated. “It was a conscious decision to abandon him in a house without running water or electricity.”

Those convicted of child cruelty, which includes neglect, abandonment, and failure to protect children, can face a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, according to the Sentencing Council of the United Kingdom.

Hall pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years in prison. This is a condensed version of the information.