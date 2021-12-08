A 5-year-old child has surgery to remove a rare 11-pound kidney tumor.

A rare 11-pound tumor was successfully removed from the kidney of a five-year-old child by doctors at an Indian hospital. The operation took conducted in Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana’s southernmost city.

Faduma is the girl’s initial name, and she is from Somalia. According to The New Indian Express, her ailment was classified as “Wilm’s Tumor,” a rare type of kidney cancer that causes a bloated abdomen.

The child’s abdomen was completely swollen when she arrived at the hospital. Doctors said she was weak and required medical help right away. The exact day she was placed in their care has not been established.

The lengthy procedure, which was carried out by a team of surgeons, lasted over eight hours.

“For diagnosis, Faduma was brought in at the correct time. It was critical that the patient have chemotherapy and surgery as soon as possible. According to Telengana Today, “removing the entire tumor using multivisceral resection while maintaining key tissues in the abdomen, especially for a five-year-old juvenile patient,” Dr. Sachin Marda, Senior Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon noted.

The tumor in the girl’s kidney was successfully removed after surgery.

The patient’s family expressed their gratitude to the kind doctors who made sure their youngster was safe.

Faduma’s family allegedly stated, “The hospital staff, rehabilitation, support, and counseling provided to my family has been really helpful.”

The girl healed entirely and was discharged from the hospital on Nov. 24, according to local media sources.

The patient was also provided extensive rehabilitative care following the surgery to assist her in recovering from the difficult procedure.

Doctors at a private hospital in Gurugram, northern India, removed a 30-pound tumor from the chest of a 25-year-old man in a similar incident in October.

According to local sources, the hospital’s team declared that this was possibly the world’s largest tumor removed from a person’s chest.

Devesh Sharma, the patient, was rushed to Fortis Hospital in a life-threatening condition. He was unable to breathe and was experiencing discomfort in his chest. Sharma had been unable to sleep lying flat on his back for two to three months previous to the surgery owing to shortness of breath, according to the story. The huge tumor had taken 90 percent of the chest, according to hospital tests.