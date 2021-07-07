A 32-year-old man is killed by a stray elephant.

On Monday, a 32-year-old man was murdered by a stray elephant in Kenya while returning home.

According to the region’s police chief, Hamisi Ganzala, who spoke to news service KNA, the event occurred at 6:00 p.m. local time on Monday in the Oloirien district of Kenya’s Trans-Mara West Sub-county.

The man, Alex Nyagiekaro Ontobo, was fatally assaulted by the elephant on his way home, according to Ganzala. The elephant is thought to have escaped from the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, which is close.

Ontobo died at the site, and his body has been sent to the St. Joseph Mission Hospital, where a post-mortem will be performed. Local police and the Kenya Wildlife Service are conducting an inquiry into the death (KWS).

Several people have been killed by animals in the areas surrounding the Maasai Mara Game Reserve in southwestern Kenya over the years, according to KNA, while hundreds of livestock have died as a result of attacks.

The 580-square-mile game reserve is known around the world for its lion and African bush elephant populations, as well as for hosting the Great Migration.

During this annual event, millions of animals migrate from the Serengeti to the Maasai Mara, including wildebeest and antelopes.

The BBC reported in August 2020 that Kenya’s elephant population had more than doubled in 30 years, going from 16,000 in 1989 to 34,000 in 2018.

Similar occurrences involving elephants occurred in Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo in June, and Ontobo’s death is the most recent in Africa in the last month.

Philemon Siampijo died on June 9 after he and his companion Abraham stumbled “across a herd of elephants” while cycling, according to Matabeleland North police spokeswoman Inspector Glory Banda.

According to the spokesperson, the two men dismounted their bicycles and attempted to flee the elephants before one charged and chased Siampijo. He stated that the beast pursued Siampijo and “trampled him to death.”

A teenager was murdered by a stray elephant in the Democratic Republic of Congo a few days ago, on June 4. This is a condensed version of the information.