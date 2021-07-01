A 3,000-year-old man is thought to be the world’s oldest known shark attack victim.

Shark attacks aren’t widespread, despite the abundance of pop culture and media images of them, but they’re far from uncommon. After discovering the bones of a 3,000-year-old skeleton that they believe is the oldest known example of a fatal shark attack on a human, researchers from the University of Oxford have made that apparent.

The adult male’s remains were discovered “in the Tsukumo site near Japan’s Seto Inland Sea,” a place “where recent shark attacks have been reported,” according to the findings published in The Journal of Archaeological Science.

Tsukumo No. 24 was covered in “at least 790” injuries that matched those seen in shark attacks, “including deep, incised bone gouges, punctures, cuts with overlapping striations, and perimortem blunt force fractures,” according to the report.

“We were initially flummoxed by what may have caused at least 790 deep, serrated injuries to this man,” said researchers J. Alyssa White and professor Rick Schulting in a press release about their results.

They went on to say that the injuries were mostly limited to the arms, legs, front of the chest, and abdomen. “We ruled out human conflict and more often reported animal predators or scavengers through a process of elimination.”

In a comment to This website, White stated that the chances of unearthing an archaeological shark attack case are “extremely small.” “To truly appreciate it, you have to consider all the many aspects other than the rarity of a shark attack. Tsukumo No. 24’s body had to be recovered, buried in an environment that helped preserve his bones (i.e., a shell-mound cemetery that protected the bones from Japan’s relatively acidic soil), discovered by researchers, thoroughly documented at the time of excavation, held at Kyoto University until today, and then examined by experts in the field.”

While “shark attacks are most certainly not the focus of [her]PhD thesis,” which examines “interpersonal violence in the prehistoric Japanese archipelago,” White said that “applying that expertise to something outside of [her]regular work” has been “fantastic.”

According to the study, the team developed a 3D model to simulate Tsukumo No. 24’s injuries and came to the conclusion that he was alive at the time of the accident. This is a condensed version of the information.