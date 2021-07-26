A 3-year-old child miraculously survives an accident after swallowing a metal figurine while playing.

After eating an almost 2-inch-long figure while playing with it at his home in India, a 3-year-old child miraculously survived.

The youngster was brought to the hospital after suffering significant discomfort in his upper chest and having difficulties swallowing saliva. The incident occurred on Friday in Bengaluru, India’s southernmost city. Doctors at the Manipal hospital said the child could be rescued since his relatives rushed him to the institution, according to News 18.

The metal statue was said to be of a Hindu God, according to local media.

A chest and neck X-ray was taken at the hospital, which revealed the presence of a foreign body. Doctors then intended to use a flexible endoscopic method to remove the idol. Within an hour, the youngster was whisked away to the endoscopic suite, where the foreign body was securely removed under anaesthetic.

The doctors pushed the object from the food pipe to the stomach and removed it during the treatment.

“Removing the idol directly from where it was trapped would have damaged the food pipe. In these situations, we aim to keep sharper things out of the food pipe. With a food pipe, windpipe, and blood veins, the throat is a complex structure. As a result, we slid the object down to the stomach, reversed its position, and drew it out via endoscopy,” said Dr Srikanth KP, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the hospital.

Before being released, the kid was held under observation for a few hours. After four hours of surgery, he was put on a feeding tube.

Dr. Srikanth K.P., a pediatric gastroenterologist, informed local media that if the idol had not been removed quickly, it could have caused esophageal harm. It might have resulted in esophageal perforation and infection in the chest. According to experts, the parents’ prompt action in noticing the occurrence and getting the youngster to the hospital was critical.

Dr. Srikanth also stated that if the foreign object was large or unusual in size, his team would have had to perform surgery. Doctors who conducted the treatment on the boy advised parents to keep small objects out of children’s reach at home.