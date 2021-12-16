A 3-month-old baby undergoes life-saving surgery due to a rare birth defect.

A three-month-old kid with a rare congenital condition had life-saving surgery in the pediatric surgery department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in India. At delivery, the baby was diagnosed with bilateral nasal encephalocele.

The baby’s brain was not entirely closed through the temporal bones in this congenital abnormality. This causes spinal and brain fluids to leak out of the skull, putting the baby’s life in jeopardy.

The kid was born on September 17 in Uttar Pradesh, India’s northernmost state. The newborn was referred to KGMU for treatment the day after birth. Prof J D Rawat, head of the KGMU paediatric surgery department, evaluated the newborn and advised the parents to bring the child back in two months because the youngster was too young to undergo surgery at the time.

After discussing with the departments of neurology and ophthalmology, a group of specialists decided to proceed with the surgery, which was carried out by Rawat and Dr. Nipex Tyagi.

“We effectively evacuated fluid, repositioned the brain, and closed the incision in the two-and-a-half-hour procedure. The infant is doing well now and will be discharged this weekend “According to The Times of India, Rawat stated.

“This condition affects one child out of every 40,000 live births and arises when pregnant women do not get enough nutrients, particularly folic acid and iron. For the first time, such a case was successfully operated on at our institution. Because the gas mask could not fit due to swelling in the frontal lobe, administering anaesthetic to the newborn was extremely difficult. To avoid leaking, experts filled cracks in the gas mask with cotton “Rawat continued.

While the procedure was successful, the infant would require corrective surgery in the coming days to reduce facial deformities, according to IANS.

“We had lost all hope,” Vipin Kumar, the baby’s father, said, “but physicians have given my child a new life.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, encephalocele affects about one out of every 10,000 babies born in the United States. It is unknown what causes encephalocele.