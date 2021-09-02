A $230 designer tracksuit saved the life of an explosion survivor.

A 26-year-old British student claimed his life was spared by his then-newly purchased expensive tracksuit after being burned in a gas explosion earlier this year.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Jack Marlow of Walsall, England, had fallen asleep in his mother’s summer house on April 17 when a gas heater canister exploded and caused a fire at around 2:30 a.m.

Marlow was seen sprinting out of the flaming outhouse, according to family members. During the voyage to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where he was placed in a coma, he was sedated and his airways were artificially maintained open.

Marlow, who had third-degree burns on his hands and other wounds on his face and feet, said, “I can’t recall a thing.”

“When I look at the photographs of myself in the coma, it doesn’t seem real,” he added.

The Black Country student, on the other hand, remembers that he was wearing his new Calvin Klein tracksuit worth £170 ($230) at the time of the incident.

Marlow stated, “I wouldn’t be here today if I hadn’t been wearing a new tracksuit I had bought.”

Marlow, who had skin transplants from his legs to replace the skin on his hands, claimed he didn’t have burns anyplace else on his body because the flames were stopped by the high-quality, fire-resistant material.

“I literally burned my feet, hands, and face,” he added, “but nowhere where the tracksuit was covering me.”

He continued, “It’s very lucky because I typically wear shorts and a vest,” before adding that he wore the tracksuit “because it was new.”

The designer tracksuit, according to Marlow, is “fire-resistant” and composed of “top-notch cotton.”

He remembered, “The paramedics ripped it off me in the ambulance, and I’m informed it had just gone black.” “They told my mother I was lucky I was wearing it,” she says.

Marlow is still recovering from his coma, which he describes as a “difficult” process.

“My brain activity hasn’t returned to normal yet; this can take anything from 6 to 12 months… He explained, “I’m still in shock, and so is my body,” before adding, “I’m lucky to be alive.”