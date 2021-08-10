A 2,000-year-old ‘fast food’ restaurant has opened to the public.

A fast food restaurant that dates back to the Roman era is reopening its doors to the public.

The public will be able to visit the archeological site in the ancient city of Pompeii starting August 12, according to The Telegraph. The thermopolia, which means “hot drinks counter” in Latin, was discovered in 2019 and has provided insight into ancient peoples’ lives and diets.

The apocalyptic finale of the ancient city, which is located in modern-day Campania, Italy, is well-known. Pompeii was blanketed in volcanic ash after Mt. Vesuvius erupted nearby in 79 A.D. According to World History Encyclopedia, the town was enveloped in “super-heated ash and air,” which “asphyxiated and literally baked the bodies of the entire population.” However, the city and its antiquities have been remarkably preserved as a result of the horrific tragedy, providing scholars with a time capsule of ancient existence.

The city had a population of 10,000 to 12,000 people in its heyday and was renowned as “a [favorite]playground of Rome’s well-to-do.”

While archaeologists have discovered more than 80 additional examples of these meals at various sites, according to The Telegraph, this one is better preserved than others. The so-called “quick food establishment” is a historic predecessor of Italy’s modern-day equivalent, the “tavola calda”—roughly, a cafeteria serving pre-made food, according to the news outlet.

This particular restaurant used to serve a variety of foods, including “snails, duck, pig, goat, and fish,” according to terracotta pots discovered at the site.

According to the Guardian, researchers believe paella was one of the dishes served at the old eatery based on the relics.

These types of “quick food” restaurants were supposedly favored by Pompeii’s poorest people, owing to the lack of kitchens in their homes, necessitating the purchase of cheap, pre-prepared food. The Guardian said that “typical dinners included coarse bread with salty fish, baked cheese, lentils, and fiery wine.”

The thermopolia, which was unearthed in Regio V in the city’s northeastern outskirts, is also renowned for its very well preserved frescoes.

The snack bar’s counter features two artworks, according to this website from 2019. A sea nymph sits atop a horse in the first, while a worker is depicted in the second. This is a condensed version of the information.