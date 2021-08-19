A 2-day-old baby has a rare brain condition that necessitates a complicated life-saving procedure.

A 2-day-old newborn with a rare brain ailment had a complicated treatment in an Indian hospital, during which surgeons poured “superglue” into the infant’s brain to aid his recovery.

According to The Hindu, the infant was diagnosed with Vein of Galen Malformation (VOGM) — a potentially catastrophic issue inside the brain – in the 30th week of pregnancy.

Following the diagnosis, M. Thooyavan and S. Sangeetha began contacting experts to locate a hospital that could treat the child. When no one else could help, the parents sought a surgeon in New York who had previously performed VOGM surgeries.

Srinivasan Paramasivam, chief of Neuro-Endovascular Surgery at Apollo Hospitals, who had formerly practiced and lectured at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, was sent to the family by the New York surgeon.

Blood flow from high-pressure arteries to low-pressure veins is slowed by the congenital abnormality. Blood rushed to the veins because there were no capillaries, causing them to enlarge.

According to The Hindu, “this compels the heart to work overtime to get blood to the rest of the body, and will eventually lead to congestive heart failure.”

He also stated that this is an uncommon disorder that occurs in one out of every three million births. It results in death in 80-90 percent of instances due to a failure to diagnose the ailment or a lack of therapy.

A C-Section was performed in the 38th week of pregnancy, and the baby was born.

The Times of India said that doctors assisted by Paramasivam performed a treatment called “embolization” to fix the abnormalities with a superglue, making the swollen veins shrink and allowing blood to flow normally under normal pressure.

“The glue is delivered to the malformation via a catheter (tube) inserted into the umbilical artery and into the brain,” Paramasivam explained, adding that the difficult non-invasive surgery should be performed at least six months after birth.

However, because the baby’s condition was fast deteriorating, it had to be done within 48 hours of birth in this situation. Doctors had to perform the treatment with utmost precision and care, as any mistake could permanently harm the two-day-old baby’s tiny blood arteries.

Only a few times in the world had such an embolization operation, together with cardiac pacing for VOGM, been accomplished, according to Paramasivam. This was most certainly the first time something like this had happened in India.

The baby was discharged from the hospital after the procedure. Brief News from Washington Newsday.