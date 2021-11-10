A 19-year-old man died 48 hours after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials in India announced Wednesday that a 19-year-old man died within 48 hours after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Shubham Parmar has been recognized as the victim. According to health officials, the adolescent received the vaccine in a village in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The proper immunization protocol had been followed after Parmar was given the first dose, according to authorities, according to The New Indian Express, quoting Press Trust of India.

He was given the dose on Nov. 6 afternoon and returned home after being watched for half an hour by the medical staff. The next morning, though, the adolescent complained of stomach pains and began vomiting. He was sent to a small hospital first, and subsequently to the Sehore district hospital. His relatives told local media that the kid died in the hospital early Monday morning.

Parmar’s health was monitored as per the post-vaccination routine, according to a medical officer named Dr Praveer Gupta, and the reason of death would be investigated. When the postmortem report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal arrives, the cause of death will be determined.

According to the Federal, Parmar’s father, Maan Singh, has been told by AIIMS physicians that the postmortem report will be submitted in eight days to the police station where a complaint has been made over the teen’s death.

It’s unknown whether the adolescent had any underlying health issues before getting the dose. It’s also unclear which vaccine the adolescent received. AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech Covaxin, and Russia’s Sputnik V are the three vaccines now used in India’s vaccination program.

India has added 11,466 new COVID-19 instances in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 139,683. The current rate of active coronavirus cases in India is 0.41 percent, the lowest since March 2021.

In September, a 30-year-old man died mere hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to reports. The incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh, a state in southern India. S.K. Subhani was vaccinated in a health center as part of a mass vaccination campaign. After receiving the vaccine, the victim’s family reported that he developed a fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. Subhani’s family blamed the vaccine’s adverse effects for her death.