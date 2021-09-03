A 17-year-old girl with a rare condition had a 4.5-pound hair mass removed from her stomach.

A 17-year-old Indian girl with a rare disease had a 4.5-pound hair mass removed from her stomach during surgery.

The treatment was carried out by a team of specialists in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. The family of the adolescent had gone to the Balrampur hospital with abdominal pain and gastrointestinal problems. An ultrasound and CT scans were then performed, which revealed an unexplained bulge in the girl’s stomach.

“I conducted an endoscopy and discovered the ball of hair. The patient denied ever plucking her hair, much less ingesting it. This is a rare condition that happens in people who are mentally ill. According to News 18, Dr. S.R. Samaddar, who led the team of surgeons, said, “After a lot of persuasion, the patient eventually admitted that she had been committing the obsessive act for the last five years.”

Trichophagia is a psychological ailment that creates an obsessive desire to consume hair, according to the physicians.

Rapunzel Syndrome develops as a result of the hair being consumed. When hair passes through the small intestine and generates a hair tail that exits the stomach, the condition arises.

According to The Times of India, doctors at the hospital revealed it took them one and a half hours to successfully remove the hair mass.

The young lady has yet to be named.

“Because the patient requires counseling, we have recommended that she seek psychiatric assistance. Dr. Samaddar says she’ll require at least 10 days to recuperate and five days in the hospital.

A 12-year-old girl had surgery to remove approximately 1.5 pounds of hair that had gathered in her stomach owing to the unusual ailment in a similar event.

Since she was two years old, the youngster, whose identity was not revealed, had been tearing out and eating her own hair. Her continual ingestion of hair resulted in the growth of a big lump in her stomach, which made her sick and caused her excruciating discomfort. “She began eating hair at the age of two, according to her parents. Dr. Rohit Paryani, a general and laparoscopic surgeon who was part of the team that performed the procedure, was quoted as saying, “At first, they didn’t take it seriously until her stomach was so tightly packed with the hair that she couldn’t eat normal food, had pain, and recurrent vomiting, causing significant weight loss.”